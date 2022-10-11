Barclays Bank closure: The history of the original Fordham banking family

The Royston Barclays Bank closed on Wednesday, October 5, after a period of some 214 years, having been founded as Fordham Flower and Fordham Bank in 1808.

The Fordham family has long existed in this part of the country. Originally a Viking family with roots in Essex - they spread firstly into Cambridgeshire, and then, in the 1500s, were established in Kelshall. The Domesday Book, 1086, states that the Manor of Kelshall belongs to the Church of Ely.

Almost certainly, the Fordham family stems from Sir John Fordham, who was the son of an earlier John Fordham, Bailiff of Colchester, in 1342. The earlier John Fordham became Bishop of Ely between 1388 and 1425, having earlier been an executor of the will of the Black Prince and guardian of the young King Richard II.

Kelshall Church is thought to have been built during the Bishop's long reign at Ely, and at the entrance to the church porch there are two figureheads, one purported to be that of King Richard II and the other that of John Fordham, Bishop of Ely.

John Fordham - Credit: Courtesy of the Fordham family

During the late 1700s, Elizabeth Fordham of Sandon married Richard Flower of Marden Hill, near Tewin. The Fordhams and the Flowers, cousins, owned a brewery in Hertford which was closed towards the end of the century.

In 1808, the same group of cousins founded the bank: Fordham Flower and Fordham. The premises were in Royston High Street, with the bank house, described as a 'large Georgian house', now pulled down and made into shops, adjoining.

Its garden was said to stretch back to the edge of the heath and included the Unitarian Meeting House, which was owned and financed by the Fordham family.

The Fordhams, a strong non-conformist family, who were said to have raised a regiment for Cromwell during the Civil War, are said to have been early Unitarians.

When Joseph Priestly, said to have been the 'founder of the Unitarians', in 1791 had his house in Birmingham burnt by the mob, it was John Fordham of Royston who offered him refuge. The Meeting House closed following the death of banker Henry Fordham at the age of 91 in 1894.

The original three partners of the bank of 1808 were John Fordham of Royston, his younger brother Edward King Fordham of Royston, and their cousin Richard Flower of Marden Hill.

John Fordham and Edward King Fordham were nephews of an earlier John Fordham of Royston, who had married Hester Beldam, whose family lived at what is now the Banyers Hotel. There are memorials to the Beldam family in Royston Church.

Edward King Fordham - Credit: Courtesy of the Fordham family

It was in the 1820s and early 1830s, following the Slave Trade Abolition Act 1807, that Hertfordshire became, perhaps, the foremost county in pursuing the abolition of slavery - which led to the Abolition of Slavery Act 1833.

Edward King Fordham was largely instrumental in organising the county meeting held at Shire Hall on November 6, 1830, for the purpose of 'taking into consideration the propriety of petitioning both Houses of Parliament for the abolition of slavery in the British colonies', which led directly to the passing of the act.

It was Joseph Beldam who, after the death of Wilberforce in 1843, became 'the unsung and unknown hero of the anti-slavery movement'. While keeping in the background, it was he who wrote most of the literature for the movement which helped keep it before the public.

The bank initially restricted its operations to Royston, with sub-branches at Buntingford and Cambridge. Later, in the times of Fordham, Gibson and Co, the operation was extended as far as Saffron Walden.

The amount of note issue was fixed in 1844 at £16,393. The investments held by the bank were: consuls and other securities guaranteed by the Imperial, Colonial and Indian governments, Corporation Stocks and Bonds and Debenture and Preference Stocks of English Railways, English Railways Ordinary Stocks, American and Canadian Railway Mortgage Bonds and Debentures.

After the amalgamation with Barclays in 1896, the last remaining Fordham partner was Francis John Fordham, who continued as director until his death in 1920.

The bank is now closed and gone. Its closure, although possibly a sensible business decision, is a real loss to many of us more elderly members of the local community.

We all owe the long-suffering members of the bank's staff, who had to resolve our problems day after day, a big thank you.

Never once, in a period of some 60 years or so, did I have cause to complain. I was always treated with the utmost respect and with outstanding competence.

I was told recently by one member of staff that she had been with the bank for 36 years - what an achievement.

When I first moved to Odsey, in about 1957, I was given by my elderly cousin William Herbert Fordham - a highly respected member of the former banking Fordham family - a cheque and told to go to Barclays Bank, formerly Fordham's Bank, and open an account in my name.

He said "ask for the manager, he will know who you are and there will be no trouble". The first question I was asked was "your name please" - I duly said Fordham, to receive the reply: "How do you spell that?" It was his first day as manager and I was his first customer! I recalled it all to my cousin Herbert - he was not amused!

So there it is - all very sad but no doubt life will continue - worse things have happened!