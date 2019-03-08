Gallery

Charity coffee morning success for mum and daughter duo in Royston

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes and her mum Sue Board. Picture: Sharon Grocott Archant

The organiser of a coffee morning event said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" by the people of Royston, who helped brew up more than £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes and her mum Sue Board's charity coffee morning at Banyers House in Royston. Picture: Kelly Da Silva Fernandes Kelly Da Silva Fernandes and her mum Sue Board's charity coffee morning at Banyers House in Royston. Picture: Kelly Da Silva Fernandes

You may also want to watch:

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes ran the coffee morning with the help of her mum Sue Board at Banyers House in Melbourn Street on Friday last week.

The 34-year-old, who has run her own business Kelly's Kitchen - specialising in wedding and celebration cakes, cupcakes and treats - since March this year, told the Crow: "My mum and I ran our second Macmillan Coffee Morning at Banyers House.

"We were absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Royston. We had queues the entire length of the lounge at the Banyers from just before 10am all the way through to 11.30am. "Retailers in Royston were amazingly generous and have donated a huge list of raffle prizes. We've raised £1,387 for Macmillan and it seemed to really create a buzz."