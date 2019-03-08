Royston mum: I'm lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A young mum from Royston has spoken out about a crash on the A505 on Friday which she says her and her unborn baby were lucky to survive.

The mum, who is pregnant with her second child, was travelling eastbound on the A505 between Baldock and Royston in her silver Ford Focus at Slip End when she says she was hit by another vehicle.

She took to the Royston Reporting Page on Facebook in a bid to find the person involved in the collision.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, posted on Saturday: "I was the person who was harmed in that accident on the the A505, I am also pregnant. Some idiot pulled into me with no indication and no looking where they were going, I was coming up to pass them and almost did and they pulled out and hit me.

"I was lucky to come out of that accident with only muscular injuries and both mine and my baby's life. The person who did it didn't even stop to see if I was OK, but thank you so much to all the people who did and all the emergency crew to that helped me.

"I hope this can get someone to come forward or get someone to give some information as my baby and I could have died yesterday and my son could have been left without a mother. I want this person to answer for what they have done."

The mum was on her way to pick up her three-year-old son from nursery in Royston.

She told the Crow: "I was petrified. I was thinking about my child - I hoped I would get to see him again - and I thought of my unborn baby. It got my heart going, that I would not see them again."

The mum - who has lived in Royston for three years, and lived in Baldock before that - added that she thinks the road is dangerous for motorists.

She said: "I use it nearly every day. I think the cut-through junctions to the villages are a big problem because people coming onto the road are having to pick up speed very quickly. It's a very dangerous road."

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which they've said involved four cars. A force spokeswoman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 4.25pm on Friday, June 7, following an RTC on the Baldock bypass, near Slip End.

"Four vehicles were involved and the fire service also attended.The vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 6.40pm."

Anyone with information should call Herts police on 101.

The Crow has been running a Make the A505 Safer campaign to highlight problems with the road and has asked Herts County Council for an update on proposed changes to the Royston to Baldock stretch.