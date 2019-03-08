Elderly woman dies after Royston collision

A woman in her 90s has died after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Royston.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on March 30 in Baldock Road, after the woman passed away as a result of her injuries.

The crash happened in near McDonald's in Baldock Road, at 12.20pm, when a silver VW Golf and a silver Vauxhall Corsa collided.

The front seat passenger in the Corsa - the woman in her 90s - sadly died on April 22.

The driver of the VW - a woman in her 70s - was also treated for serious injuries.

She has been released from hospital and is now recovering.

Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are continuing to make enquiries in order to establish the circumstances around this collision.

"Sadly, this has now become a fatal collision investigation as the lady in the Vauxhall Corsa has passed away. Her next of kin are being supported by specially-trained liaison officers.

"If you witnessed the collision, or saw the two vehicles in the lead up to the incident, please get in touch with us."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Carl Callan on carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting Operation Stubbard.