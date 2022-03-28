Video
Shocking pictures show aftermath of blaze at historic Arkesden pub
- Credit: Terry Harris
Pictures show the devastating aftermath of a blaze that ripped through a much-loved pub on the Essex-Hertfordshire border on Mother’s Day.
Aerial images reveal the extent of the damage following a large fire at the Axe and Compasses pub in Arkesden at around 11.30am on Sunday (March 27).
The 17th century building's thatched roof, first floor and rear side collapsed and all 150 pre-prepared Mother’s Day meals were lost.
Ten fire crews from Essex and Hertfordshire were called out to the incident.
Three firefighting units from Saffron Walden attended the scene, along with crews from Royston, Buntingford, Bishop's Stortford, Newport, Stansted and Harlow.
A Saffron Walden fire station spokesperson said: “At 11.45am, our fire engines were sent to fire in a public house in Arkesden, a few miles outside Saffron Walden.
“On arrival our crews were faced with a rapidly developing fire in a barn conversion attached to the pub.
“This quickly spread into the thatch roof.”
They said that the East of England Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Essex Police were on the scene to aid firefighters and look after public safety.
They added: "We were able to salvage a lot of the pub contents before it took hold of the whole building.
“We would like to thank the local community of Arkesden who came out in force to set up a chain to help remove the furniture and other valuable items, opening up their gardens and garages to store the contents of the pub.
“Sadly, 150 meals being prepared for Mother's Day were all lost.
“A fire investigation will follow to determine the cause.”