Video

The 17th (1650) Century thatched pub was destroyed on Mother's Day. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pictures show the devastating aftermath of a blaze that ripped through a much-loved pub on the Essex-Hertfordshire border on Mother’s Day.

The roof and first floor of a pub were destroyed in the blaze. - Credit: Terry Harris

Aerial images reveal the extent of the damage following a large fire at the Axe and Compasses pub in Arkesden at around 11.30am on Sunday (March 27).

The 17th century building's thatched roof, first floor and rear side collapsed and all 150 pre-prepared Mother’s Day meals were lost.

The Axe and Compasses is located on Main Street, Arkesden. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ten fire crews from Essex and Hertfordshire were called out to the incident.

Three firefighting units from Saffron Walden attended the scene, along with crews from Royston, Buntingford, Bishop's Stortford, Newport, Stansted and Harlow.

At the height of the blaze, ten crews tackled the fire and crews remained at the scene monitoring hot spots.

A Saffron Walden fire station spokesperson said: “At 11.45am, our fire engines were sent to fire in a public house in Arkesden, a few miles outside Saffron Walden.

“On arrival our crews were faced with a rapidly developing fire in a barn conversion attached to the pub.

“This quickly spread into the thatch roof.”

The fire broke out just before lunch time on Mother's Day. - Credit: Terry Harris

They said that the East of England Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Essex Police were on the scene to aid firefighters and look after public safety.

They added: "We were able to salvage a lot of the pub contents before it took hold of the whole building.

The Essex fire service said 100 per cent of the building's thatched roof was alight when crews arrived. - Credit: Terry Harris

“We would like to thank the local community of Arkesden who came out in force to set up a chain to help remove the furniture and other valuable items, opening up their gardens and garages to store the contents of the pub.

“Sadly, 150 meals being prepared for Mother's Day were all lost.

“A fire investigation will follow to determine the cause.”