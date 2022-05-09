First Ashwell at Home since lockdown celebrates village life

The annual Ashwell at Home village festival returned on Sunday with activities, music and demonstrations for all ages.

The theme was 'A Day of Wellbeing', and visitors took part in workshops including movement, yoga, singing, harp relaxation, drawing, painting and mini fit club, plus free reflexology mini-treatments and the opportunity to join in with Herts Early Dance, Morris dancing and more.

Carole enjoying the garden at Ashwell at Home - Credit: Clive Porter

There were also musical performances from classical to pop, rock and folk, vocal harmony and Spanish guitar.

Other activities included walks and talks on the history of Ashwell, a tree trail, basket making, spinning, art, pottery and quilting displays.

Dancing at the Guildhall during the Ashwell at Home festival - Credit: Clive Porter

Some visitors came especially to see the 15 open gardens around the village.

Now in its 37th year, Ashwell at Home is traditionally held on a Sunday in the first half of May.

For more information visit www.ashwellathome.org.uk

Afternoon tea during the Ashwell at Home festival - Credit: Clive Porter

Historical costumes at the Ashwell at Home festival - Credit: Clive Porter



