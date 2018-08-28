Gallery

Ashwell at Christmas: Crowds turn out for festive fun day

The Haddock and Lloyd-Fox families enjoy the candy cane trail at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Christmas has arrived in Ashwell, as hundreds of visitors enjoyed the village’s annual festive celebration.

Lottie Wilson, five, receives a gift from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO Lottie Wilson, five, receives a gift from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Ashwell at Christmas spirit was in abundance on Saturday as the candy cane trail led visitors between St Mary’s Church’s Christmas Fair and Winter Wonderland at the United Reformed Church.

Volunteer Elizabeth Coldstream, who organised the St Mary’s event, said: “Stallholders did swift and active business selling artwork, clothes, cushions, woodwork, cards and a huge variety of edible treats, to name only a few!

“Those who attended, and we understand that was in excess of 400, were also treated to Christmas-themed musical entertainment from the church choirs and a soloist.”

Money raised by the church’s own stalls go to the church itself and its restoration fund.

Jack, six, and James Edwards-Cliffe, three, receive their gifts from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO Jack, six, and James Edwards-Cliffe, three, receive their gifts from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Winter Wonderland saw the URC host Santa and one of his elves in his grotto, to raise money for Ashwell Playgroup, which organised the event.

There were lots of games and crafts to occupy the crowd both before and after the visit with Santa. There was also a fun trail outside where lucky children could find candy cane treasure as they made their way around the village.

Rider Pertwee, two, receives a gift from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO Rider Pertwee, two, receives a gift from Santa in the winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arts and craft activities in winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO Arts and craft activities in winter wonderland at Ashwell at Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Christmas fayre in St Mary's Church, Ashwell. Picture: DANNY LOO The Christmas fayre in St Mary's Church, Ashwell. Picture: DANNY LOO

