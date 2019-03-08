Steeple Morden woman attacks boyfriend with wine bottle in hotel corridor row

Amelia Oxenford from Steeple Morden was convicted of assault. Picture: UK Law News Archant

A Steeple Morden woman who attacked her boyfriend with a wine bottle while naked in the corridor of a London hotel has been convicted of assault.

Amelia Oxenford outside City of London Magistrates Court. Picture: UK Law News Amelia Oxenford outside City of London Magistrates Court. Picture: UK Law News

Amelia Oxenford, of Cheyney Close, had been out drinking all night with her boyfriend, but turned on him during a 2.45am row at the Ascot Hyde Park Hotel on January 16.

CCTV footage – pixilated to protect her modesty – was played at City of London Magistrates Court showing the 21-year-old pursuing her boyfriend from the room.

Prosecutor Trevor Green told the court she threw an empty wine bottle at the victim and slashed him across the face with a shard of broken glass when they returned to their room.

When police arrived they saw Oxenford's boyfriend nursing a 2cm cut to his bleeding nose.

The couple had dated for nine months and reunited after a one-month split, during which time Oxenford had seen another man, triggering the hotel row.

“This resulted in Ms Oxenford pushing him into the corridor and on the CCTV she can be seen naked and lunging at the victim,” Mr Green told the court.

“He said she threw an empty bottle of wine at him and there was a brief tussle when she reached out for the spectacles on his face and one of the arms was snapped off.”

The prosecutor said that a small glass was smashed in the bathroom and Oxenford armed herself with a shard.

He continued: “The victim told the police she attacked him with a piece of broken glass that caused the injury to his nose.”

When police arrived they heard her shouting inside the room that she was going to harm herself and jump out of the window, and when the door was opened she was only wearing a bra.

Oxenford told the court the couple had started drinking early, polishing off a bottle of wine during the train journey to London, another during dinner and she had four more cocktails that night.

“I can't remember a lot of what happened, but I do remember him shouting at me and pinning me down to the bed,” she said.

“I was terrified and vulnerable and he was very aggressive.

“I have a good job and work hard and like to think I'm a good citizen. I've never committed a crime.

“I felt like I was defending myself in all honesty and felt he did hit me as well.”

She was bailed for sentencing yesterday.