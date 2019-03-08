Royston museum to host fundraising exhibition for church

Artwork of Royston's parish church from Melbourn Street circa 1890. Picture: Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery Archant

Royston’s district museum will host a community art exhibition to raise money towards the repair efforts for St John the Baptist church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Grade I-listed church, which dates back to 1250, caught fire in December in which caused damage to the roof, bell tower and bells.

The town has already helped raise £26,000 towards the costs of the repairs, which are expected to take around 18 months to complete.

The exhibition will open in late July and run until mid-September.

The museum has put forward an open commission to any local artists willing to get involved with the project.

They’re looking for 2D pieces of any variety based on the theme of the church itself. The museum has also said that 100 per cemt of the money raised will go to the repair fund.

Artists looking to get involved should contact the museum’s curator by emailing curator@roystonmuseum.org.uk. Submissions will be accepted until Saturday, July 20.