Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston museum to host fundraising exhibition for church

PUBLISHED: 12:05 13 April 2019

Artwork of Royston's parish church from Melbourn Street circa 1890. Picture: Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery

Artwork of Royston's parish church from Melbourn Street circa 1890. Picture: Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery

Archant

Royston’s district museum will host a community art exhibition to raise money towards the repair efforts for St John the Baptist church.

The Grade I-listed church, which dates back to 1250, caught fire in December in which caused damage to the roof, bell tower and bells.

The town has already helped raise £26,000 towards the costs of the repairs, which are expected to take around 18 months to complete.

The exhibition will open in late July and run until mid-September.

The museum has put forward an open commission to any local artists willing to get involved with the project.

They’re looking for 2D pieces of any variety based on the theme of the church itself. The museum has also said that 100 per cemt of the money raised will go to the repair fund.

Artists looking to get involved should contact the museum’s curator by emailing curator@roystonmuseum.org.uk. Submissions will be accepted until Saturday, July 20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged in connection with armed robberies at Meldreth shop

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Royston rogue trader who fleeced St Albans victims handed jail term

Royston rogue trader Tony Mottram was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday as a result of work carried out on homes in St Albans and Barnet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Four arrested after Royston bust uncovers class A drugs haul

Officers arrested three men and a 16-year-old boy after drugs were found at a home in Royston. Picturre: Herts police

Most Read

Man charged in connection with armed robberies at Meldreth shop

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Royston rogue trader who fleeced St Albans victims handed jail term

Royston rogue trader Tony Mottram was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday as a result of work carried out on homes in St Albans and Barnet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Four arrested after Royston bust uncovers class A drugs haul

Officers arrested three men and a 16-year-old boy after drugs were found at a home in Royston. Picturre: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston museum to host fundraising exhibition for church

Artwork of Royston's parish church from Melbourn Street circa 1890. Picture: Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery

Hertfordshire charity could permanently close due to funding cuts

Herts charity Pro-Action has had its Herfordshire County Council funding cut by £100,000. Picture: Pexels.

Attempted vehicle break-ins spark investigation in Barrington

There have been attempted vehicle break-ins in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists