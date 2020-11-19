Meldreth man appears in court charged with firearms offences

Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today. Archant

The Meldreth man charged with a string of firearms offences has been remanded in custody, after appearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arran Ayres – of The Boulevard – is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a certificate, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition without a certificate, four counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate, and possession of criminal property.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the scene as part of a two-day police operation, which saw more than 50 officers swoop into the village on Tuesday. Officers are investigating the alleged handling of stolen goods and possession of illegal firearms.

You may also want to watch:

Local neighbourhood officers, specialist search officers and the Rural Crime Team carried out extensive searches of some properties within The Boulevard and Five Acres and recovered three caravans, two trailers and a van which are all thought to be stolen.

A number of weapons, including firearms, were also recovered – along with a quantity of cash.

Arran Ayres was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 17.

A 34-year-old man from Meldreth was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, handling stolen goods and money laundering. He has since been bailed until December 11.