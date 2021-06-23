What is happening in our area for Armed Forces Day?

Published: 11:00 AM June 23, 2021

People and organisations across Herts and Cambs are getting ready to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is held every year during the last week of June to show support for the men and women who serve and their families - from current troops, to service families and veterans.

Bassingbourn Community Primary School has a number of children with military parents, some of whom serve at Bassingbourn Barracks.

Last week pupils took part in a virtual workshop, funded by The Armed Forces Covenant - and this week children are taking part in Armed Forces Day celebrations ahead of the official day on Saturday.

In Cambourne, members of the Armed Forces can get free access to Cambourne Fitness and Sports Centre on Saturday and Sunday, which includes both the gym and public swimming sessions.

Simon Clasby, contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including service men and women.

“This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do. Whether it’s a workout in the gym, a few leisurely lengths of the pool or spending quality times with their loved ones during our family fun swims, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”

Cambridge City Council will also be showing their appreciation for past and present members of the military by flying the Armed Forces Day flag from the roof of the Guildhall all week and decorating the council's customer service centre on Regent Street.

Nearby, in Letchworth, the local branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a celebration with members of the Armed Forces, charities and the Scouts on hand to greet visitors.

A mixture of stalls, crafts and entertainment will be on offer, as well as a pop-up museum, a funfair, ice cream and a Spitfire flypast if the weather allows.

Armed Forces Day celebrates people who currently serving, veterans, reservists in the Reserve Forces (who are also acknowledged on Reserves Day on Wednesday, June 23), cadets and the families of people in the military.

The annual event also supports a number of charities, which can be found at https://www.gov.uk/donations-to-support-members-of-the-armed-forces