News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

What is happening in our area for Armed Forces Day?

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:00 AM June 23, 2021   
Army cadets and Air Training Corps with North Herts District Council chairman Jean Green and Henlow

North Herts District Council celebrating a previous Armed Forces Day - Credit: Archant

People and organisations across Herts and Cambs are getting ready to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is held every year during the last week of June to show support for the men and women who serve and their families - from current troops, to service families and veterans.

Bassingbourn Community Primary School has a number of children with military parents, some of whom serve at Bassingbourn Barracks.

Last week pupils took part in a virtual workshop, funded by The Armed Forces Covenant - and this week children are taking part in Armed Forces Day celebrations ahead of the official day on Saturday.

In Cambourne, members of the Armed Forces can get free access to Cambourne Fitness and Sports Centre on Saturday and Sunday, which includes both the gym and public swimming sessions.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Clasby, contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including service men and women.

“This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do. Whether it’s a workout in the gym, a few leisurely lengths of the pool or spending quality times with their loved ones during our family fun swims, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Grandmother runs Royston in Blue 5k solo to raise money for charity
  2. 2 Young Crows net funding for club improvements
  3. 3 Limes Communal Rooms to become Bassingbourn's village hall
  1. 4 Man jailed after attacking victim with glass bottle in hotel room
  2. 5 Kite Festival cancelled after lockdown extension
  3. 6 Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital cardiology department
  4. 7 Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
  5. 8 Cooling caps appeal to reduce chemo patients' hair loss
  6. 9 A505 campaigner on safety improvement progress and wrong-way driver near-miss
  7. 10 'If I lived three miles away the obstacles would've been lower' - Councillor calls for IVF to be reinstated in Cambs

Cambridge City Council will also be showing their appreciation for past and present members of the military by flying the Armed Forces Day flag from the roof of the Guildhall all week and decorating the council's customer service centre on Regent Street.

Nearby, in Letchworth, the local branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a celebration with members of the Armed Forces, charities and the Scouts on hand to greet visitors.

A mixture of stalls, crafts and entertainment will be on offer, as well as a pop-up museum, a funfair, ice cream and a Spitfire flypast if the weather allows.

Armed Forces Day celebrates people who currently serving, veterans, reservists in the Reserve Forces (who are also acknowledged on Reserves Day on Wednesday, June 23), cadets and the families of people in the military.

The annual event also supports a number of charities, which can be found at https://www.gov.uk/donations-to-support-members-of-the-armed-forces

Hertfordshire News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Sam Collins and Mayor Cllr Mark Hughes at the newly installed bus shelter in Royston

New bus and cycle shelters to help bring sustainable travel to town

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY L

St Albans Crown Court

Prolific flasher remanded after court hearing

Bianca Wild

person
Weather warning

Hertfordshire Weather

Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a COVID-19 media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Lockdown Easing

Freedom Day: More than half of Herts residents welcome delay to lockdown...

Anne Suslak and Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus