Could you be missing out on Pension Credit?

Citizens Advice is encouraging people to check if they are entitled to Pension Credit - Credit: Citizen Advice North Herts

If you are over state pension age, even if you own your own home or have some savings, it may be worth checking to see if you are entitled to Pension Credit to help with day to day living costs.

Pension Credit is tax free and tops up your weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £182.60 per week for single pensioners or £278.70 for couples.

More than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving Pension Credit, but a large number - as many as 850,000 households - are not claiming this extra financial help to which they are entitled and which can also help access other benefits.

If you are thinking about claiming but unsure if you are eligible, Citizens Advice North Herts has the answer to a few of your questions.

Is it worth claiming?

The average Pension Credit payment is actually over £65 per week, but even if you are only granted a small amount of Pension Credit, it can still lead to help with other things like rent, council tax, Cold Weather Payments and a free TV licence for people aged 75 and over.

You can claim with one free phone call or fill out a paper form, which can be downloaded from the GOV.UK website. You can also apply online.

"I have savings, so I won’t get anything"

People can have savings, or even another pension, and still receive money. Unlike other income related benefits, such as Universal Credit, there is no capital cut-off limit, and for Pension Credit savings of under £10,000 are not counted.

"But I own my own home"

Homeowners can get Pension Credit too. In fact, almost half of the people who get Pension Credit own their own home.

"I don’t get a State Pension, so I can’t be eligible"

You may still be entitled to Pension Credit – even if you are not entitled to a State Pension.

"I’ve been turned down for Pension Credit before, so it’s not worth applying"

Your personal circumstances could have changed and your income or capital may have changed as a result.

You can check your eligibility online (www.gov.uk/pension-credit-clculator) or speak to one of our advisers.