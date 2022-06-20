Could you be missing out on Pension Credit?
Citizens Advice North Herts
- Credit: Citizen Advice North Herts
If you are over state pension age, even if you own your own home or have some savings, it may be worth checking to see if you are entitled to Pension Credit to help with day to day living costs.
Pension Credit is tax free and tops up your weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £182.60 per week for single pensioners or £278.70 for couples.
More than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving Pension Credit, but a large number - as many as 850,000 households - are not claiming this extra financial help to which they are entitled and which can also help access other benefits.
If you are thinking about claiming but unsure if you are eligible, Citizens Advice North Herts has the answer to a few of your questions.
Is it worth claiming?
The average Pension Credit payment is actually over £65 per week, but even if you are only granted a small amount of Pension Credit, it can still lead to help with other things like rent, council tax, Cold Weather Payments and a free TV licence for people aged 75 and over.
You can claim with one free phone call or fill out a paper form, which can be downloaded from the GOV.UK website. You can also apply online.
Most Read
- 1 A505 long delays between Royston and M11 motorway at Duxford
- 2 Blow for holidaymakers as EasyJet cancels thousands of summer flights
- 3 Teen attacked couple with glasses at Royston pub
- 4 Thousands of bikes on show at charity motorcycle display
- 5 In pictures: 'Amazing' Paloma Faith wows fans as Newmarket Nights season starts with a bang
- 6 Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist
- 7 A scorching summer: The Heatwave of 1976 in 25 photos
- 8 Royston Town happy to be a breeding ground if it helps their own progression
- 9 Vehicles, greenhouse and fence 'smashed' in Royston
- 10 Rain to replace searing heat in Cambourne as Strawberries and Creem begins
"I have savings, so I won’t get anything"
People can have savings, or even another pension, and still receive money. Unlike other income related benefits, such as Universal Credit, there is no capital cut-off limit, and for Pension Credit savings of under £10,000 are not counted.
"But I own my own home"
Homeowners can get Pension Credit too. In fact, almost half of the people who get Pension Credit own their own home.
"I don’t get a State Pension, so I can’t be eligible"
You may still be entitled to Pension Credit – even if you are not entitled to a State Pension.
"I’ve been turned down for Pension Credit before, so it’s not worth applying"
Your personal circumstances could have changed and your income or capital may have changed as a result.
You can check your eligibility online (www.gov.uk/pension-credit-clculator) or speak to one of our advisers.