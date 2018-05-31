Young people in Royston wanted for new youth council

Royston mayor Robert Inwood with Jack Logan and Conor Inwood. Picture: Robert Inwood/Royston Town Council Archant

Young people in Royston are urged to put themselves forward for the town's youth council and help make a difference in the area.

The plan is to to get a mixed group involved in the Royston Town Youth Council, and the application process is now open.

The Royston town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, said: "I'd like to thank everyone involved for the support I have had from local councillors and officers but for me it was important to get the youth involved.

"I'd like to say a very special thanks to Conor Inwood and Jack Logan for their input and being on the steering group right from the start - I felt it was important for the youth to be part of the setting up of this council."

On the council website, it states: "We will review all applications and invite around 20 applicants to a morning of interactive group sessions which have been designed to get to know you better.

"The morning has been created to be suitable for all ages who might apply. We are looking for a mixed group of strengths and abilities for the council and therefore there are no right or wrong answers at any time.

"The session will be on Saturday, April 25, from 9.30am until 1pm at the town hall and will be led by our mayor Rob Inwood. We will be replying to everyone who applies and therefore if you have not heard anything about your application by April 14, please feel free to ask us.

"After the morning session we hope to have a decision on who has been selected to sit on the council by the end of April. We will again be communicating with everyone who has attended the session.

"As you are under 18 please can you ensure that your parent/guardian is aware that you are applying and that they are in support of your application. We will need them to respond to an email we send to them after we receive your application to complete your application process.

"We will also be copying them in to all correspondence from us at this stage of the process.

"To apply, on May 1, 2020, you will need to be aged between 12 and 17.

"All of your information will of course be kept confidential in accordance to the standard Town Council Privacy rules and used within the GDPR and other regulations. Good luck with your application."

To apply, go to www.roystontowncouncil.gov.uk/Royston-TC/youth_council-7313.aspx.