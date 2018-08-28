Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops Archant

Police are trying to reunite owners in South Cambridgshire with property that was stolen by a crime gang who committed more than 200 burglaries.

The 10-man gang, who cost victims more than £2 million during their 11-month spree from February to December 2017, were jailed for a combined 71 years at the start of last month.

Wearing balaclavas, the gang would break in during broad daylight – stealing specific items such as high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Police managed to recover some of the stolen items and are now looking to return them to their owners.

Visit flickr.com/photos/ophawksbury/page1 to see the recovered items.

If you believe the items belong to you, email OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.