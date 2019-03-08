Advanced search

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

PUBLISHED: 17:57 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 07 May 2019

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Archant

A witness appeal has been launched today after an alleged fight in a Royston park on Friday, which saw three teenage boys injured and another four arrested.

At 7.20pm on Friday, officers attended Priory Park in Royston following reports of two groups of males fighting.

During the altercation three 14-year-old boys from Royston were injured. One suffered a fractured cheekbone, another sustained a cut to his head believed to have been caused by a bladed article and a third, suffered minor injuries from being punched in the face. His bike was also stolen, but later recovered.

The boys were treated by an ambulance crew that attended and the boy with a cut to his head was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Arrests were made at the scene. Two 14-year-old boys - one from Hitchin and one from Stevenage - and one 15-year-old boy from Stevenage were arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray.

Another 15-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

All have now been released on police bail until May 30.

Neighbourhood Inspector Richard Lilley said: "Incidents like this are not a regular occurrence in Royston and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers have been out and about in the community over the weekend speaking to local residents, however we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnesses this incident or anyone who has information that could help our investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Dave Quinn via email to David.Quinn@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 659 of May 3. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

