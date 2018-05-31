Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Two off-road bikers have been issued with Section 59 warnings after officers from the Royston Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to complaints about anti-social behaviour.

On Monday, a report was received that a van containing two-off road bikes had arrived in Therfield and that the behaviour of the two riders had caused concern among villagers.

Police immediately started an investigation to ascertain the owners of the bikes and a couple of hours later reports were received that the bikers had returned to Therfield.

Officers immediately attended the location and, upon finding the van in which the bikes had been transported, waited with the vehicle until the bikers returned.

After a long chat with the riders – where advice relating to the law and their future contact was given – both were issued with a Section 59 warning. This enables officers to seize the vehicles should they be used in an anti-social way again.

Sgt Lee Jessup said: “We hope we have reassured residents that we take this kind of anti-social behaviour very seriously, while also educating the riders about how their behaviour impacts on local communities such as this one.

“Hopefully we will now have no reason to seize the bikes, however should we receive any more reports of anti-social behavour regarding these riders, we will not hesitate to do just that.”

