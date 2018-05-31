Advanced search

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

PUBLISHED: 15:59 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 02 April 2020

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two off-road bikers have been issued with Section 59 warnings after officers from the Royston Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to complaints about anti-social behaviour.

On Monday, a report was received that a van containing two-off road bikes had arrived in Therfield and that the behaviour of the two riders had caused concern among villagers.

Police immediately started an investigation to ascertain the owners of the bikes and a couple of hours later reports were received that the bikers had returned to Therfield.

Officers immediately attended the location and, upon finding the van in which the bikes had been transported, waited with the vehicle until the bikers returned.

After a long chat with the riders – where advice relating to the law and their future contact was given – both were issued with a Section 59 warning. This enables officers to seize the vehicles should they be used in an anti-social way again.

Sgt Lee Jessup said: “We hope we have reassured residents that we take this kind of anti-social behaviour very seriously, while also educating the riders about how their behaviour impacts on local communities such as this one.

“Hopefully we will now have no reason to seize the bikes, however should we receive any more reports of anti-social behavour regarding these riders, we will not hesitate to do just that.”

You can tell the police what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Hertfordshire using echo. Go to bit.ly/herts-echo and have your say.

