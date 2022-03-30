MP raises £12,000 with cycle ride for Ukraine

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne and five friends completed a bike ride from London to Cambridge to raise money for Ukraine - Credit: Office of Anthony Browne

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne has completed a 100km bike ride from London to Cambridge, raising £12,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

He started out on Saturday, March 26 and finished at the Cambridge Country Club in Bourn five hours and 22 minutes later.

After launching his fundraising bid earlier this month, Mr Browne reached his first target of £1,000 within 48 hours, and then £2,000 within 72 hours, raising a total of £12,439 from 240 supporters.

Mr Browne said: “I am delighted and relieved to have completed this challenge for so urgent a cause. It is by far the longest ride I have done, and I felt absolutely shattered at the end.

“Thank you to everyone who so generously sponsored me. I am bowled over by the selflessness of our community at times like this.

“I remain proud of how South Cambs comes together in a crisis, as we have seen so often in the last few years."