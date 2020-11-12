Advanced search

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne on voting for second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:44 12 November 2020

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Stephen Frost

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne has spoken about his decision to vote in favour of the current lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the four weeks of tightened national restrictions will expire on December 2.

Conservative MP Anthony Browne told his constituents last week: “Many of you will have been following events closely and will already know how I voted for the lockdown.

“I share the anger and frustration felt by many at the announcement of a new lockdown, and at the impact it has on our livelihoods and liberties. It is particularly unfair on South Cambs, which has had just two deaths from Covid in the last five months. I have argued strongly against it behind the scenes, with MPs, ministers, cabinet ministers and number 10.

“But there are many counter arguments. It is absolutely clear that the epidemic is taking off nationally at a very rapid pace – but less rapid than the first peak.

“Across the UK, NHS hospitals are terrified of soon being overwhelmed by COVID patients, and having to limit treatment to the extent of deciding which patients to save and which to let die. Addenbrooke’s is probably in the best position of any hospital in the country, but it will end up taking overflow from other hospitals that cannot cope.

“I also spoke with a large number of constituents, and also asked them what they think in a survey. Over 700 people replied, and although it is entirely unscientific, it is pretty conclusive: 60 per cent are in favour of a second national lockdown. This public opinion was a big factor in my thinking.

“It is most important now to focus on what happens next. As this lockdown continues, I want to urge everyone to stick to the rules and stay safe, and I give the firmest possible commitment that I will use the [current lockdown period] to campaign with other MPs to ensure the lockdown ends at the beginning of December, that we move back to a tailored localised system, and then lift all restrictions as quickly as possible. 

“Finally, I want to thank everyone who took the time to write to me on the subject over the past week. It is very important to me that you are heard, and I can assure you that I have taken on board all my constituents’ comments.”

For more details, see www.anthonybrowne.org.

