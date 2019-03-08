Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy 'stabbed' in Royston
PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 May 2019
Archant
Four teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in Royston yesterday evening, which saw a 14-year-old boy taken to hospital.
Police were called about 7.20pm to reports that a boy had sustained an alleged stab wound in Priory park.
A police spokeswoman said: “The ambulance service attended and the victim was taken to hospital. Officers attended the scene and located and arrested four people.
You may also want to watch:
“The victim's injury required stitches and is not life-threatening.”
Two 14-year-old boys – one from Hitchin and one from Stevenage – and one 15-year-old boy from Stevenage have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray.
Another 15-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of GBH. All four remain in police custody at this time, the police spokeswoman confirmed.
Any witnesses – or anyone with information about what happened – should contact Herts police on 101, quoting ISR 659 of May 3.
Comments have been disabled on this article.