Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy 'stabbed' in Royston

Four teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in Royston yesterday evening, which saw a 14-year-old boy taken to hospital.

Police were called about 7.20pm to reports that a boy had sustained an alleged stab wound in Priory park.

A police spokeswoman said: “The ambulance service attended and the victim was taken to hospital. Officers attended the scene and located and arrested four people.

“The victim's injury required stitches and is not life-threatening.”

Two 14-year-old boys – one from Hitchin and one from Stevenage – and one 15-year-old boy from Stevenage have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray.

Another 15-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of GBH. All four remain in police custody at this time, the police spokeswoman confirmed.

Any witnesses – or anyone with information about what happened – should contact Herts police on 101, quoting ISR 659 of May 3.