Nurse admits accessing indecent images of children on Addenbrooke's Hospital wi-fi

PUBLISHED: 13:13 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 26 April 2019

Luis Proenca pleaded guilty to accessing indecent images of children on Addenbrooke's Hospital wi-fi. Picture: ARCHANT

A nurse at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, who admitted downloading indecent images of children through his work wi-fi, has been sentenced.

Luis Proenca, of Adrian Way in Cambridge, was arrested on September 1 last year at the hospital on suspicion of accessing and downloading indecent images of children.

The 41-year-old rented a room in the on-site accommodation at the hospital where he looked after patients recovering from anaesthetic.

Officers were alerted to his IP address in June 2018, which led them to his accommodation where they found devices – including memory sticks, a computer and multiple mobile phones – containing downloads of graphic content.

Proenca, who admitted he had a “problem” and needed help, pleaded guilty to downloading and sharing indecent images of children and was sentenced to a two-year community order and 40 days' rehabilitation.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was added to the Sex Offenders Register for five years at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday.

Det Con Laura Else said: “This case shows that accessing explicit content on a public wi-fi, such as a hospital's, does not prevent us from tracking it the device down. We take all appropriate measures to track down IP addresses bring offenders to justice.”

