Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a 24-year-old man who and has links to Stevenage and North Herts, and is wanted in connection with a breach of a sexual offences protection order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ackeron Alleyne – also known as Kieron and AK – is also wanted in connection with failing to appear at court.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stevenage Scorpion Team via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.