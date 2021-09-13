Published: 7:00 PM September 13, 2021

Lucy Smith, of Shepreth Spitfires, receives a cheque from Lucille Shears, of The Accountancy Practice in Royston. - Credit: The Accountancy Practice

The recipient of The Accountancy Practice's fourth community grant of £500 has been announced.

The Royston-based family business is providing 12 grants of up to £500 per month to individuals and community groups.

Applications are invited from all and some months the same name keeps cropping up.

This month was no exception, and £500 has been awarded to Shepreth Spitfires Football Club.

Lucille Shears from The Accountancy Practice in Royston and Lucy Smith from Shepreth Spitfires. - Credit: Helen Meissner

On receiving the cheque, the South Cambridgeshire club's Lucy Smith said: “I hadn’t heard about the grant until I received a phone call – and to be honest I thought it was a spam call at first!

"I was amazed. It’s such great timing as we have one team without kit, out of our 13, and we just needed one more big donation to the club. And now we have it!

"We’re over the moon. And it was so touching to hear what people had said about us. It’s quite overwhelming."

The Accountancy Practice's Lucille Shears shared the comments which sealed the High Street practice's decision.

Karen Karim wrote: “I would like to put forward Lucy Smith who runs Shepreth Spitfires Football Club. She wanted football to be accessible to everyone and will always help families who can’t afford sportswear or boots.

"She puts hours of her own time and money and does it for the love of football and for the children to play football.

"Lucy and her husband have built up the club, spending every evening and weekend from cutting grass, marking lines, training and coaching children, giving encouragement and support to children and their families. She really deserves this grant."

Aline Revell said: “Lucy works full time running the grassroots Shepreth Spitfires football team, accompanied by Sean. They have around 160 children from 6-14 years old and coach many of those teams themselves on top of the running, fundraising, safeguarding etc.

"I cannot think of the last day Lucy spent with her family which wasn't connected to the club.

"I know she loves it and wouldn't have it any other way but I thought she is the perfect person to put forward for this. She really deserves it!"

Visit www.theaccountancypractice.com to apply.



