The A505 is currently closed after a car crash near Royston.

Cambridgeshire police have shut the thoroughfare after two vehicles collided near Newmarket Road, east of Flint Cross and close to Baldock.

A person involved in the crash is reported to have serious injuries, and air ambulances have already attended the scene.

Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area this morning.

