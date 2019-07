Lorry and car crash on A505 between Baldock and Royston

A lorry and a car have collided on the A505 between Baldock and Royston this morning.

Police were called to the crash, which happened near the turning for Odsey, at 10.20am today.

Officers are currently in attendance, alongside the ambulance and fire services.

This newspaper is awaiting further information from emergency services.