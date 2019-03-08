Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston county councillor slams proposed A505 changes as ‘not good enough’

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 14 March 2019

Councillor Steve Jarvis says proposed changes  which at this stage he says only include the Litlington turning  are not good enough. Picture: Danny Loo

Councillor Steve Jarvis says proposed changes  which at this stage he says only include the Litlington turning  are not good enough. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A Royston county councillor has revealed that changes could be afoot for one junction on a dangerous stretch of the A505 – but says a lack of further action is “not good enough”.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, who represents the Royston West & Rural division on Herts County Council. Picture: NHDCCouncillor Steve Jarvis, who represents the Royston West & Rural division on Herts County Council. Picture: NHDC

Councillor Steve Jarvis, who represents the Royston West & Rural division on Herts County Council, attended a meeting with the authority’s highways department last week to discuss proposed changes to the stretch between Royston and Baldock, which has been blighted with accidents for decades.

A proposed change includes banning right-hand turns at the Litlington junction.

Mr Jarvis said: “The small piece of good news is that they have decided that work on banning right turns from the Litlington turning is something that can be funded from the safety budget – this is apparently the junction with the worst record of accidents where somebody has been injured.

“This means that the changes should be designed next year and the work done the year after.

The Crow launched its Make the A505 Safer campaign after numerous crashes on the stretch between Royston and Baldock. In the past month, for example, we have reported on three collisions. Picture: Danny LooThe Crow launched its Make the A505 Safer campaign after numerous crashes on the stretch between Royston and Baldock. In the past month, for example, we have reported on three collisions. Picture: Danny Loo

“Changes at any of the other junctions, which could cost up to about £4 million, will just be added to a list of things to be done at some time in the future.

“The idea seems to be that they might be funded from future developments, which means that nothing will happen for at least 10 years, probably longer. “This is clearly not good enough. If it is going to take that long to find the several million pounds that any of the changes will cost we need something done in the meantime.

“An obvious solution would be to cut the speed limit to 50mph past the Ashwell station junction at least.

“I have told them that they need to do something to improve the safety in the short term while they are looking for the money for the “ultimate” scheme and the engineers have agreed to look into this. They can’t tell me when this will be done, but have promised that they will tell me within a couple of weeks.”

A spokeswoman for Herts County Council said: “We take Councillor Jarvis’, and all, safety concerns seriously and to help us understand the use of this road, a very detailed reported has been produced to assist both officers and members to determine the most appropriate way forward.”

The Crow has been campaigning for changes to be made, with our Make the A505 Safer petition gaining more than 3,000 signatures.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston man given suspended sentence for racial harassment

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

How did our MPs vote in PM’s Brexit deal?

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backed Theresa Mays deal, while South Cambs MP Heidi Allen  who has quit the Conservatives to join the Independent Group  voted against. Pictures: Courtesy of the offices of Sir Oliver Heald & Heidi Allen

Royston teen to throw concert for Addenbrooke’s Hospital life-savers

Eden Alarcon on the right, with younger brother Zephir, older sister Dove, and older brother Zen, who inspired her fundraising concert in Bassingbourn. Picture: Nick Kirk

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Most Read

Royston man given suspended sentence for racial harassment

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

How did our MPs vote in PM’s Brexit deal?

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backed Theresa Mays deal, while South Cambs MP Heidi Allen  who has quit the Conservatives to join the Independent Group  voted against. Pictures: Courtesy of the offices of Sir Oliver Heald & Heidi Allen

Royston teen to throw concert for Addenbrooke’s Hospital life-savers

Eden Alarcon on the right, with younger brother Zephir, older sister Dove, and older brother Zen, who inspired her fundraising concert in Bassingbourn. Picture: Nick Kirk

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Latest from the Royston Crow

Govia Thameslink given £5 million fine for May 2018 timetable chaos

Govia Thameslink has been fined £5 million for the May timetable chaos. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Royston county councillor slams proposed A505 changes as ‘not good enough’

Councillor Steve Jarvis says proposed changes  which at this stage he says only include the Litlington turning  are not good enough. Picture: Danny Loo

How did our MPs vote in PM’s Brexit deal?

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backed Theresa Mays deal, while South Cambs MP Heidi Allen  who has quit the Conservatives to join the Independent Group  voted against. Pictures: Courtesy of the offices of Sir Oliver Heald & Heidi Allen

Storm Gareth rail warning across Hertfordshire

A Great Northern train heading into Stevenage railway station. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston teen to throw concert for Addenbrooke’s Hospital life-savers

Eden Alarcon on the right, with younger brother Zephir, older sister Dove, and older brother Zen, who inspired her fundraising concert in Bassingbourn. Picture: Nick Kirk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists