Traffic at standstill after crashes on A505 between Royston and Baldock

There have been two crashes on the A505 between Royston and Baldock this evening, causing heavy traffic on the stretch.

One incident reportedly happened westbound near the Wallington junction, and the other eastbound near the Odsey turning - the road is currently blocked.

Emergency services are at the scene, and police are diverting traffic into Ashwell.

There are delays of more than 20 minutes according to AA Traffic.

We have contacted the emergency services for more details.