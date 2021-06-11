Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash
Published: 3:07 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM June 11, 2021
A two-vehicle crash has taken place on the A505 between Royston and Baldock.
The incident, which happened earlier today, involved a Jaguar XF and a Fiat motorhome.
A Herts force spokesperson has said: "Police were called at 10.45am today (Friday, June 11) to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A505 near Slip End.
"A Jaguar XF and a Fiat motor caravan were in collision. No injuries were reported.
"Officers attended and the road was cleared of any debris."
