Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:07 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM June 11, 2021
There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

A motorhome and a Jaguar have collided on the A505 near Ashwell - Credit: Archant

A two-vehicle crash has taken place on the A505 between Royston and Baldock.

The incident, which happened earlier today, involved a Jaguar XF and a Fiat motorhome.

A Herts force spokesperson has said: "Police were called at 10.45am today (Friday, June 11) to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A505 near Slip End.

"A Jaguar XF and a Fiat motor caravan were in collision. No injuries were reported.

"Officers attended and the road was cleared of any debris."



