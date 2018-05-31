A505 crash: Vehicle involved did not stop at scene

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision Archant

Police are urging the occupants of a vehicle - described as a truck or lorry - to get in contact after not stopping at the scene of a crash on A505 near Royston this morning.

INCIDENT: #Royston #A505 delays W/B due to RTC J/W Old Nth Rd at the roundabout, use other routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/kd17qKhlLo — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 3, 2020

The collision happened close to the roundabout with Old North Road, and has left one lane of the A505 closed.

Two vehicles were involved - a black Kia Picanto, and the second vehicle thought to be a truck or lorry, which did not stop.

Damage was caused to a road sign and recovery is being arranged for the Kia.

The fire and rescue service was also called and remain at the scene alongside police.

A female has reported neck pain and will be going to hospital.

Officers would like to check that the occupant(s) of the vehicle which did not stop are OK and they are urged to get in contact.

If you saw what happened, get in touch with Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 179 of January 3.