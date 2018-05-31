Advanced search

Updated

A505 crash: Vehicle involved did not stop at scene

PUBLISHED: 12:04 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 January 2020

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

Archant

Police are urging the occupants of a vehicle - described as a truck or lorry - to get in contact after not stopping at the scene of a crash on A505 near Royston this morning.

The collision happened close to the roundabout with Old North Road, and has left one lane of the A505 closed.

Two vehicles were involved - a black Kia Picanto, and the second vehicle thought to be a truck or lorry, which did not stop.

You may also want to watch:

Damage was caused to a road sign and recovery is being arranged for the Kia.

The fire and rescue service was also called and remain at the scene alongside police.

A female has reported neck pain and will be going to hospital.

Officers would like to check that the occupant(s) of the vehicle which did not stop are OK and they are urged to get in contact.

If you saw what happened, get in touch with Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 179 of January 3.

Related articles

Most Read

‘I almost fell in it’: Royston slimmer’s disgust at line of dog poo left at bus stop

Lynsey Langdon pictured at the bus stop in Royston, Burns Road

Traffic builds following crash on A505 near Royston

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

A505 crash: Vehicle involved did not stop at scene

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

Guilden Morden’s Three Tuns brings home two CAMRA awards

Representing CAMRA Huntingdon, Keith Rowland presented The Three Tuns' tenants Megan and Peter with the award for Most Improved Rural Pub of the Year 2019. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub Limited

Want to recycle your Christmas tree? North Herts hospice will do it for you!

Garden House Hospice Care's Treecycle scheme returns. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Most Read

‘I almost fell in it’: Royston slimmer’s disgust at line of dog poo left at bus stop

Lynsey Langdon pictured at the bus stop in Royston, Burns Road

Traffic builds following crash on A505 near Royston

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

A505 crash: Vehicle involved did not stop at scene

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

Guilden Morden’s Three Tuns brings home two CAMRA awards

Representing CAMRA Huntingdon, Keith Rowland presented The Three Tuns' tenants Megan and Peter with the award for Most Improved Rural Pub of the Year 2019. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub Limited

Want to recycle your Christmas tree? North Herts hospice will do it for you!

Garden House Hospice Care's Treecycle scheme returns. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Latest from the Royston Crow

Have your say on Cambridgeshire fire service’s future priorities

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is seeking feedback on its Integrated Risk Management Plan, which looks ahead to the next four years. Picture: CFRS

Energy companies pay out millions after leaving Herts passengers stranded

The power cut lead to trains from London coming to a stop on Friday, August 9. Picture: Archant.

A505 crash: Vehicle involved did not stop at scene

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

Traffic builds following crash on A505 near Royston

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision

REVIEW: Spies In Disguise is an eye-popping animated action-comedy

Will Smith and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland make for an unlikely duo in eye-popping animated action-comedy Spies In Disguise. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists