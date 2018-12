A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning Archant

A collision on the A505 involving two vehicles left one car in a ditch this morning, near to the junctions for Kelshall and Odsey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just before 9am this morning, and arranged for recovery.

A spokeswoman for the Herts force said nobody was hurt during the incident.