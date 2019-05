A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build. Archant

A crash on the A505 at the junction for Melbourn has slowed traffic westbound from New Road to the A10.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted that the road had been closed and advised drivers to avoid the area.

It has now reopened, however traffic is continuing to build.