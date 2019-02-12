Three-car crash on A505 between Baldock and Royston

There has been a three-car crash between Baldock and Royston this morning.

Police are still on the scene of a three-car crash on the A505 between Baldock and Royston this morning.

Officers were called at 7.54am by the ambulance service to reports of the collision eastbound near to the turning for Sandon.

A police spokesman confirmed the cars involved were a grey Volkswagen Golf, a silver Honda Civic and a white Fiat Punto – and said police are still on scene while the vehicles are being recovered, although it’s not believed the road is blocked.

It is not known at this stage if there are any injuries, this paper has contacted the ambulance service and is awaiting a response.