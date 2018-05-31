Video

Fire crews tackle car blaze on A505 between Baldock and Royston

Watch the moment as Royston and Letchworth fire crews extinguish a car fire on the A505 this afternoon. Picture: Neal Dickerson Archant

Fire crews attended a car fire on the A505 between Baldock and Royston this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews rapidly extinguished the fire using hose reels. Picture: Royston Fire Station Crews rapidly extinguished the fire using hose reels. Picture: Royston Fire Station

The blaze broke out at around 12.05pm on the eastbound A505 carriageway, between Slip End and the Odsey turnings.

Crews attended the scene and closed the road in both directions.

A Herts county council spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.08pm today to a vehicle on fire on the A505 Baldock to Royston. Crews from Royston and Letchworth and Baldock attended.

“One car and nearby hedge caught alight. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were in use.”

The A505 between Slip End and Odsey remains closed in both directions, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.