Traffic builds following crash on A505 near Royston

There are delays on the A505 near Royston following a collision Archant

There are delays of up to 14 minutes on the A505 going westbound following a crash at the roundabout for Old North Road towards Royston.

INCIDENT: #Royston #A505 delays W/B due to RTC J/W Old Nth Rd at the roundabout, use other routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/kd17qKhlLo — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 3, 2020

The road has been partially blocked and Herts Highways are advising motorists to take other routes where possible.

The Crow is awaiting further details from emergency services.