Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:15 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 17 July 2019

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Archant

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A505 between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening.

The incident happened near Baldock about 8.45pm on the eastbound carriageway going towards Royston.

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A505 at Baldock at around 8.45pm yesterday after receiving reports of a collision.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, two hazardous area response crews and the Magpas air ambulance response car attended and treated three people at the scene before transporting them to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further assessment and care."

The eastbound stretch was closed up to Ashwell overnight, and this newspaper is awaiting further details from the police.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Crash between Royston and Buckland

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a crash on the A10 near Royston. Picture: Archant

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

‘Royston Tapestry will put town on the map’

Royston Tapestry. Picture: Linda Jane

Slimmer Shauna named Diamond Member 2019 at Royston weight loss group

Shauna Watson has been named the Royston Evangelical Church Slimming World group's Diamond Member. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Mitchell

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Crash between Royston and Buckland

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a crash on the A10 near Royston. Picture: Archant

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

‘Royston Tapestry will put town on the map’

Royston Tapestry. Picture: Linda Jane

Slimmer Shauna named Diamond Member 2019 at Royston weight loss group

Shauna Watson has been named the Royston Evangelical Church Slimming World group's Diamond Member. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Mitchell

Latest from the Royston Crow

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

REVIEW: Rocky Horror at Cambridge Arts Theatre - the show where the audience just wishes they were on the stage

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

Deadline extended due to North Herts garden waste phone line issues

The deadline to sign up for garden waste collections has been extended due to issues with phone lines. Picture: DANNY LOO

REVIEW: Fantasy musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show is unlike anything the Cambridge Arts Theatre has ever staged before

Richard O'?Brien'?s legendary rock ?n? roll musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour. The show is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday (July 20).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists