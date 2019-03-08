Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A505 between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening.

The incident happened near Baldock about 8.45pm on the eastbound carriageway going towards Royston.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A505 at Baldock at around 8.45pm yesterday after receiving reports of a collision.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, two hazardous area response crews and the Magpas air ambulance response car attended and treated three people at the scene before transporting them to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further assessment and care."

The eastbound stretch was closed up to Ashwell overnight, and this newspaper is awaiting further details from the police.