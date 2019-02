Crash on A505 at Baldock

Police are dealing with a crash on the A505 at Baldock. Archant

Police and paramedics are dealing with a crash on the A505 in Baldock.

INCIDENT: #A505 #Baldock, N/B road CLOSED following an RTC. Long delays in the surrounding areas which are being used as diversion routes. #AvoidTheQ pic.twitter.com/XX7ZE9llBd — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) February 13, 2019

Herts Highways has warned that the northbound road is closed following an accident at the turning for Odsey.

Herts Highways has also warned of long delays in the surrounding areas, which are being used as diversion routes.