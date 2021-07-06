Published: 4:59 PM July 6, 2021

The speed limit on the A1198 between Whaddon Gap and Kneesworth is to be reduced.

Whaddon was successful in the bid for a Local Highways Improvement Grant from Cambs County Council for a lower speed limit along the A1198.

In their newsletter, Whaddon Parish Council said: "Great news! We have heard that our bid for safety improvements has been successful.

"The A1198 speed limit will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph and two central islands will protect the junctions at Whaddon Gap and Bassingbourn Barracks."

Special thanks were paid to council vice chair Dr Nigel Strudwick, who made the presentation, and to county councillor Susan van de Ven "for her support and guidance".

The parish council added: "Hopefully, detailed design work will begin very soon with implementation within a year. It is no exaggeration to say that this has been the most important issue for villagers for many years."