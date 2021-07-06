News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Speed limit to be lowered on A1198 after safety improvements bid

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:59 PM July 6, 2021   
Whaddon Gap along the A1198

Whaddon Gap along the A1198 - Credit: Google Street View

The speed limit on the A1198 between Whaddon Gap and Kneesworth is to be reduced.

Whaddon was successful in the bid for a Local Highways Improvement Grant from Cambs County Council for a lower speed limit along the A1198.

In their newsletter, Whaddon Parish Council said: "Great news! We have heard that our bid for safety improvements has been successful.

"The A1198 speed limit will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph and two central islands will protect the junctions at Whaddon Gap and Bassingbourn Barracks."

Special thanks were paid to council vice chair Dr Nigel Strudwick, who made the presentation, and  to county councillor Susan van de Ven "for her support and guidance".

You may also want to watch:

The parish council added: "Hopefully, detailed design work will begin very soon with implementation within a year. It is no exaggeration to say that this has been the most important issue for villagers for many years."

Most Read

  1. 1 Safety improvement works on dangerous A505 junction to start this month
  2. 2 Tributes to 'true Roystonian' Ray - father, footballer and friend
  3. 3 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
  1. 4 Speed limit to be lowered on A1198 after safety improvements bid
  2. 5 Spitfires and more at IWM Duxford's behind the scenes themed flying day
  3. 6 New artisan fair coming to Wimpole Estate will champion producers and makers
  4. 7 Students mark five years of learning Mandarin as they say goodbye to college
  5. 8 Thieves attempt to steal car in Royston
  6. 9 Film review: Anthony Hopkins 'delivers a masterful performance' in The Father
  7. 10 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Updated

Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral of Light by Mandylights on My Christmas Trails 2020.

Christmas | Video

Enjoy Christmas at Wimpole on after-dark illuminated lights trail

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cyclist injured in hit and run, which happened on Histon Road, Cambridge, near the junction with Gilbert Road

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon