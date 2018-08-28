Advanced search

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 December 2018

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A10 is currently shut in both directions north of Royston after a serious crash this morning.

Cambs police tweeted at 6.08am to say the A10 was shut from the A505 at Royston up to the Melbourn junction “due to a serious RTC”, asking motorists to find alternate routes.

It is not clear when the road, which is closed in both directions, will reopen.

No further information is available at this time.

