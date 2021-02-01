Victim of fatal A10 crash named

Published: 3:05 PM February 1, 2021

The victim of a fatal crash on the A10 near Melbourn has been named by police. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A woman who sadly died in a crash on the A10 last week has been named by police.

Jeanette Spencer, 50, of The Pyghtle in Buntingford, passed away in hospital following the collision on Wednesday, January 27.

Police were called at about 1pm to reports of a crash involving a black Vauxhall Insignia, a white Inveco Daily 35S13 and a grey Ford Fiesta on Royston Road in Melbourn – close to the A505 junction.

Jeanette Spencer, who was driving the Fiesta, died in hospital. The other two drivers were unharmed.

The driver of the Insignia, a 27-year-old man from Bedfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 217 of January 27.