Advanced search

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 17:29 23 September 2019

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Archant

Sections of the A10 in Royston will be getting a new road surface and improved drainage as part of Hertfordshire County Council's programme of road improvements.

Engineers will be replacing the road surface, replacing old drainage pipes and installing new pipes and roadside drains to help reduce the risk of flooding.

The A10 Barkway Street will be resurfaced, as will the section of Priory Lane between Market Hill and Barkway Street. There will also be major patching on Market Hill and on the section of Priory Lane between Market Hill and Newmarket Road.

The works - which start today and are planned to finish by Thursday next week - will see the affected section of the A10 closed overnight, between 8pm and 5am, for most of this period to carry out the works.

Some work will be done during the day with only one lane closed and temporary traffic lights in place. Fully signed diversions will be in place.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Phil Bibby, cabinet member for Highways on the county council, said: "We know that the condition of the county's roads really matters to our residents, and they matter to us too.

"While we can't do everything, this is a busy road and the resurfacing will make a real difference to people who use this stretch of the A10 every day.

"We're planning to carry out the work that requires a road closure overnight to avoid disrupting rush hour traffic and I hope people will bear with us while we carry out these important works.

"While they will cause some delays for traffic, the end result will be smoother road surfaces, fewer potholes and less flooding."

For more information about roadworks being carried out in the county this summer visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

Details of road closures and diversion routes can be found at roadworks.org/?113871482.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Former Manchester United footballer starts sport programme for youngsters in Melbourn

Luke Chadwick is starting a Football Fun Factory venture in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: James Cutting

Royston school wins platinum award for sport provision

Studlands Rise First School's Year 4 Sports Crew for this year. Picture: Studlands Rise First School

Call for ‘dreadful’ Royston pavements to be repaired after falls

Royston's Audrey Dewhurst met with MP Sir Oliver Heald and county councillor Fiona Hill to discuss concerns about the pavement in Baldock Street. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Mayor Palmer urges ‘support and clarity’ for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Former Manchester United footballer starts sport programme for youngsters in Melbourn

Luke Chadwick is starting a Football Fun Factory venture in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: James Cutting

Royston school wins platinum award for sport provision

Studlands Rise First School's Year 4 Sports Crew for this year. Picture: Studlands Rise First School

Call for ‘dreadful’ Royston pavements to be repaired after falls

Royston's Audrey Dewhurst met with MP Sir Oliver Heald and county councillor Fiona Hill to discuss concerns about the pavement in Baldock Street. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Mayor Palmer urges ‘support and clarity’ for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Royston Crow

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

REVIEW: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - a rich and deeply layered film, DiCaprio’s chemistry with Pitt is unmistable

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mayor Palmer urges ‘support and clarity’ for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat Tonga

England's Manu Tuilagi (right) celebrates scoring his sides second try with George Ford during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists