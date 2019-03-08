Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Sections of the A10 in Royston will be getting a new road surface and improved drainage as part of Hertfordshire County Council's programme of road improvements.

Engineers will be replacing the road surface, replacing old drainage pipes and installing new pipes and roadside drains to help reduce the risk of flooding.

The A10 Barkway Street will be resurfaced, as will the section of Priory Lane between Market Hill and Barkway Street. There will also be major patching on Market Hill and on the section of Priory Lane between Market Hill and Newmarket Road.

The works - which start today and are planned to finish by Thursday next week - will see the affected section of the A10 closed overnight, between 8pm and 5am, for most of this period to carry out the works.

Some work will be done during the day with only one lane closed and temporary traffic lights in place. Fully signed diversions will be in place.

Councillor Phil Bibby, cabinet member for Highways on the county council, said: "We know that the condition of the county's roads really matters to our residents, and they matter to us too.

"While we can't do everything, this is a busy road and the resurfacing will make a real difference to people who use this stretch of the A10 every day.

"We're planning to carry out the work that requires a road closure overnight to avoid disrupting rush hour traffic and I hope people will bear with us while we carry out these important works.

"While they will cause some delays for traffic, the end result will be smoother road surfaces, fewer potholes and less flooding."

For more information about roadworks being carried out in the county this summer visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

Details of road closures and diversion routes can be found at roadworks.org/?113871482.