Published: 11:30 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM September 28, 2021

The annual A10 Corridor Awareness Ride last took place in 2019 - it was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to lockdown. - Credit: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

The A10 Awareness Ride is back - and it's almost time to saddle up.

The ride promotes the need for a safe cycle route between Cambridge and Royston - it usually takes place every year but was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to lockdown.

The family-friendly ride is organised by the A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign. The ride will stick to the dedicated off-road multi-use path, departing from Trumpington before heading to Phillimore Garden Centre, Melbourn.

Campaign chair and Cambs county councillor Susan van de Ven said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to come together again. For anyone who has yet to take up cycling for health, leisure, or work and college commuting, and doesn’t yet know the A10 cycle path, please come along.

"This will also be an opportunity to get updated on how the existing cycle network will be expanded and improved by the Greater Cambridge Partnership.

"Most notably, a path and bridge connecting Melbourn and Royston is in the plan and would absolutely transform local travel patterns and opportunities."

You may also want to watch:

Ride leader, Royston's Francis Sedgemore said: ‘We’d like to thank everyone who’s volunteered to help out as a marshal, or with refreshments.

"All key junctions and crossing points will be managed by our marshals. We’re really looking forward to welcoming families with young children on the ride once again. There is no charge – all you need to do is turn up."

Royston resident Terry Adams, who commutes to work in South Cambs, said: ‘Until we have a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the A505, most people won’t be willing to risk cycling between Royston and South Cambs - the bridge and path connecting Royston and Melbourn can’t come soon enough."

This year’s ride is hosted in partnership with Camcycle, representing the Cambridge end of the A10 corridor, and is supported also by Hertfordshire county and district councillors.

Camcycle's Roxanne De Beaux said: "It’s great to see an expansion of the cycle network into the villages. The Melbourn Greenway will make a huge improvement to the current A10 route and we’ve been delighted to support this project from its inception."

The ride sets off from Trumpington P&R at 10.30am on Sunday, October 3 - all welcome.



