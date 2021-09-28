News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Get on your bike for the A10 Awareness Ride comeback

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:30 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 11:42 AM September 28, 2021
The A10 Corridor Awareness Ride last took place in 2019. Picture A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

The annual A10 Corridor Awareness Ride last took place in 2019 - it was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to lockdown. - Credit: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

The A10 Awareness Ride is back - and it's almost time to saddle up.

The ride promotes the need for a safe cycle route between Cambridge and Royston - it usually takes place every year but was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to lockdown. 

The family-friendly ride is organised by the  A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign. The ride will stick to the dedicated off-road multi-use path, departing from Trumpington before heading to Phillimore Garden Centre, Melbourn.

Campaign chair and Cambs county councillor Susan van de Ven said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to come together again. For anyone who has yet to take up cycling for health, leisure, or work and college commuting, and doesn’t yet know the A10 cycle path, please come along.  

"This will also be an opportunity to get updated on how the existing cycle network will be expanded and improved by the Greater Cambridge Partnership.

"Most notably, a path and bridge connecting Melbourn and Royston is in the plan and would absolutely transform local travel patterns and opportunities."

You may also want to watch:

Ride leader, Royston's Francis Sedgemore said: ‘We’d like to thank everyone who’s volunteered to help out as a marshal, or with refreshments.

"All key junctions and crossing points will be managed by our marshals. We’re really looking forward to welcoming families with young children on the ride once again. There is no charge – all you need to do is turn up."

Royston resident Terry Adams, who commutes to work in South Cambs, said: ‘Until we have a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the A505, most people won’t be willing to risk cycling between Royston and South Cambs - the bridge and path connecting Royston and Melbourn can’t come soon enough."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Panic-buying is crippling us' - petrol station owner urges motorists to think before they refuel
  2. 2 Royston Arts Festival committee overcomes COVID difficulties to bring back events
  3. 3 Get on your bike for the A10 Awareness Ride comeback
  1. 4 Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
  2. 5 North Herts and Beds villages hit by power cut
  3. 6 17 of the prettiest streets in North Herts
  4. 7 Barkway Lit Fest proves to be a real page-turner
  5. 8 Corner turned as Crows go flying up the table with back-to-back victories
  6. 9 Flexi parking ticket rolled out for hybrid commuters
  7. 10 What's next for Thakeham development after Local Plan sites revealed?

This year’s ride is hosted in partnership with Camcycle, representing the Cambridge end of the A10 corridor, and is supported also by Hertfordshire county and district councillors.

Camcycle's Roxanne De Beaux said: "It’s great to see an expansion of the cycle network into the villages. The Melbourn Greenway will make a huge improvement to the current A10 route and we’ve been delighted to support this project from its inception."

The ride sets off from Trumpington P&R at 10.30am on Sunday, October 3 - all welcome.


Melbourn News
Royston News
South Cambridgeshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have released this image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with vehicle interference in Royston

Herts Live

CCTV appeal after vehicles interfered with in Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The pumping station site at Therfield Heath 

Therfield Heath threatened with 'eyesore' kiosks

Bianca Wild

person
A man who used an axe and a knife to attack two supervisors at Royston chemical firm Johnson Matthey

Trial for Royston man on drugs charge

Bianca Wild

person
Royston street singers performed at the market on Saturday

Street singers lift people's spirits with town centre flash mob

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon