Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash on A10

Published: 10:26 AM August 27, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a crash on the A10 near Buntingford - Credit: Archant

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A10 on Wednesday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the collision, which happened at about 9.30pm along the stretch near Buntingford.

Officers believe the woman was walking along the A10 prior to the crash. Two vehicles – a blue/black Renault Captur and a silver Toyota Yaris – were involved.

The pedestrian, in her 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition. The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Tim Davies - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: “We’re still working to establish the circumstances around the collision at this time and are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

You may also want to watch:

“It is believed the woman was walking along the A10 prior to the collision and was passed by several vehicles.

"If you were travelling in the area at the time and have information which could assist us, please get in touch. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Sgt Davies by email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 758 of August 25.