Women trapped in vehicle after A10 crash

Bianca Wild

Published: 9:57 AM January 14, 2022
Royston firefighters attended a crash near Buntingford yesterday.

Two women became trapped in a vehicle after a crash on the A10 yesterday. 

Police were called at 4.56pm to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A10 near Buntingford, close to the East Herts Golf Club.

A police spokesperson said: "Two vehicles were involved – a black VW Golf and a silver Land Rover Freelander.

"It was reported that two women were trapped in one of the vehicles."

The ambulance service and fire crews from Royston and Buntingford were also called to the scene - where firefighters worked to release the women. 

Road closures were put in place with motorists advised to take alternative routes, and recovery was arranged for both vehicles.

No serious injuries were reported.



