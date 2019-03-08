MP Sir Oliver Heald attends Herts Ploughing Match in Great Chishill

Left to right - Host Robert Law, Sir Oliver Heald MP, Peter Allen, Derek Allen, Tom Wornham, Ros David and Alison Fox. Picture: Courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald's office/NFU Leonie King Archant

North East Herts MP Oliver Heald was guest of honour at the 73rd Hertfordshire County Ploughing Match, held at the weekend.

Sir Oliver Heald with Royston's Ellie Bullard. Picture: Courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald's office/NFU Leonie King Sir Oliver Heald with Royston's Ellie Bullard. Picture: Courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald's office/NFU Leonie King

New Buildings Farm near Great Chishill was the setting for the event hosted Robert Dredge and Law Farming on Saturday.

In total, 58 tractors competed to make good straight furrows to a stated depth and without straw on view - the winner was Richard Norman from Buckinghamshire.

Sir Oliver was briefed on National Farmers' Union issues by Ros David, Leonie King and Tom Wornham.

The MP was also able to meet Royston's Ellie Bullard, who won the Herts County Ploughing Championship title in 2017 - and picked up honours at a Lincolnshire match two weeks ago, along with her brother Josh.

He said: "We are one of the best farming areas and ploughing is a top skill in an arable area like ours.

"It was marvellous to see so many heritage and modern tractors and to meet our local farmers and NFU specialists. It was a great morning and they even had a big screen so we could see England's rugby triumph."