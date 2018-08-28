Advanced search

£3,000 raised for animal charities by police dog calendar

PUBLISHED: 12:02 27 January 2019

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

A calendar featuring dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit has raised £3,000 for two animal charities.

Produced by dog photographer Katrina Wilson, the money from the calendars will be split between Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

A number of BCH dogs made an appearance, with PC Lindsey Cox, Harley’s handler and the calendar’s organiser delighted by its success.

“I could have never imagined the success and generosity we’ve had and I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us,” she said.

PC Cox met Natalie Howe from Luna Animal Rescue on Monday to hand over the cheque, with Natalie expressing her gratitude, saying: “We are so pleased to work alongside the BCH Dog Unit and are hugely grateful for their excellent fundraising to help us.”

