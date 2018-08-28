Retirement SECURITY PUBLIC EXHIBITION

Public Notice Archant

Saturday, 16 February 2019 Proposed Development of Land at Donkey Meadow and Rear of High Street, Ashwell for 40 Extra Care Retirement Properties (for sale)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You are cordially invited to attend an exhibition to view indicative plans for a proposal for Extra Care Retirement housing on land at Donkey Meadow and rear of the High Street, Ashwell. The exhibition will be open from 11:30am to 3:00pm and representatives from the Developers, Architects and Planning Consultants will be available on the day. The venue is: The Dining Room Ashwell Primary School Silver Street Ashwell SG7 5QH We look forward to seeing you.