LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 January 2019

Notice is given that I, Kenneth George Lock on behalf of Guilden Morden Comunity Pub Ltd have on the 7th January 2019, applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the THE THREE TUNS, 30 High Street, Guilden Morden, Royston, Herts, SG8 OJP to include the retail sale of alcohol.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing Sectoin, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 4th February 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.

