Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston
PUBLISHED: 17:27 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 12 April 2019
Archant
More than 100 cannabis plants were seized at a property in Royston yesterday.
Officers attended the address in Wordsworth Close at around 1.30pm after recieving a tip off.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that a 35-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug. He remains in custody, and police are investigating.
A cannabis factory has previously been found on Wordsworth Close, in 2015 more than 200 plants were discovered at a property.
If anyone has information that can help with the investigation, contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/33046/19.
Suspected drug use can be reported via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.
You can also use the online reporting form at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.