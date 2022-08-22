Do you remember York Terrace before the late 1950s?

The son of a woman who stayed in Royston during the war is looking for information about the person who housed her.

David Snell's mother stayed at York Terrace, which was demolished around 1959 or 1960, with a woman named Mrs Jane Hughes during the war.

David and his parents lived with Mrs Hughes briefly from around 1957 to 1958, before moving to Luton to take over a café business.

When York Terrace was demolished, Mrs Hughes was relocated to a single bedroom upstairs flat at the top of Briary Lane, and David and his mother visited her almost every year until she died in 1980.

Mrs Hughes had two granddaughters, who would probably be in their late 70s to early 80s, and at least one great-grandson, probably aged around 60.

Anyone who recognises York Terrace from this picture or remembers Mrs Hughes is asked to get in touch by emailing news@royston-crow.co.uk.