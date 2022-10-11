Gallery
IN PICTURES: Spectacular end to the season at Duxford Flying Finale
- Credit: Gary Brown
A sold-out crowd at IWM Duxford witnessed Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Typhoon at the historic airfield's end of season flying finale.
The flying display at the Cambridgeshire museum on Saturday, October 8 helped bring to a close Duxford's aerial events for the year in spectacular fashion.
This special flying show brought together favourite acts, old and new, to celebrate the highs of Duxford's display programme from 2022 and it didn't disappoint.
Ticket holders were able to see the RAF's awesome 'Blackjack' Typhoon in action in the skies above Duxford.
Those attending Saturday's Duxford Flying Finale were also able to witness the first-ever visit of the incredible Patrouille Suisse – the Swiss Air Force's jet aerobatic display team.
One of the highlights of the show, they wowed spectators twice during the day with their precision formation flying, treating visitors to a morning practice run ahead of their main display in the afternoon.
The Duxford flying list also included Spitfires and Hurricanes from World War Two, aircraft that also flew at September's Battle of Britain Air Show, as well as other historic warbirds.
Most Read
- 1 Barclays Bank closure: The history of the original Fordham banking family
- 2 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 3 IN PICTURES: Spectacular end to the season at Duxford Flying Finale
- 4 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
- 5 Calling all Santas: Royston garden centre gears up for festive season
- 6 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- 7 Martin Lewis issues helpful energy bill tip on Good Morning Britain
- 8 Handscombe gets hands on silverware at Heydon Grange
- 9 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 10 Royston Town Council urges action on 915 bus cancellation
Another memorable display was performed by Brendan O’Brien in Otto the helicopter.
The Duxford Flying Finale was followed the next day by a flying day celebrating 100 years of the British Model Flying Association.
IWM Duxford 2023 flying season
Celebrating 50 years of Duxford Air Shows, dates have been announced for some of next year's displays at IWM Duxford.
The Duxford Summer Air Show will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023.
The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show will return on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.
There will also be a Duxford Flying Evening on Saturday, August 26, 2023 and next year's Duxford Flying Finale is scheduled for Saturday, October 14.