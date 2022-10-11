Gallery

RAF Eurofighter Typhoon at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

A sold-out crowd at IWM Duxford witnessed Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Typhoon at the historic airfield's end of season flying finale.

The flying display at the Cambridgeshire museum on Saturday, October 8 helped bring to a close Duxford's aerial events for the year in spectacular fashion.

RAF Eurofighter Typhoon at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

RAF Typhoon at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

This special flying show brought together favourite acts, old and new, to celebrate the highs of Duxford's display programme from 2022 and it didn't disappoint.

Ticket holders were able to see the RAF's awesome 'Blackjack' Typhoon in action in the skies above Duxford.





Patrouille Suisse - the Swiss Air Force jet aerobatic display team - at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Patrouille Suisse - the Swiss Air Force jet aerobatic display team - at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Those attending Saturday's Duxford Flying Finale were also able to witness the first-ever visit of the incredible Patrouille Suisse – the Swiss Air Force's jet aerobatic display team.

One of the highlights of the show, they wowed spectators twice during the day with their precision formation flying, treating visitors to a morning practice run ahead of their main display in the afternoon.

The Duxford flying list also included Spitfires and Hurricanes from World War Two, aircraft that also flew at September's Battle of Britain Air Show, as well as other historic warbirds.

OTTO, a Schweizer 300C helicopter, flown by Brendan O'Brien in action over Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Another memorable display was performed by Brendan O’Brien in Otto the helicopter.

The Duxford Flying Finale was followed the next day by a flying day celebrating 100 years of the British Model Flying Association.





IWM Duxford 2023 flying season

Celebrating 50 years of Duxford Air Shows, dates have been announced for some of next year's displays at IWM Duxford.

The Duxford Summer Air Show will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show will return on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

There will also be a Duxford Flying Evening on Saturday, August 26, 2023 and next year's Duxford Flying Finale is scheduled for Saturday, October 14.





Pictures of Duxford Flying Finale 2022

Patrouille Suisse overflies the Honour Guard memorial to all the fallen American servicemen. - Credit: Gary Brown

Two-seat Hurricane at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Hurricane at IWM Duxford with a replica Spitfire in the background. - Credit: Gary Brown

Duxford-based Fighter Collection Wildcat Corsair and P40 - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Hurricane I wears its original markings of 501 Squadron. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I flying at Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I flying at Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I flying at Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Spitfire MkV flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Consolidated PBY Catalina flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Fury flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

P47 Thunderbolt flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

North American P-51D Mustang flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A trio of warbirds in formation at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Mustang, Thunderbolt and Fury flying together at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

P51 Mustang at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Fury at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Slepcev Storch flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

P-40M Kittyhawk flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

P-40M Kittyhawk flying at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Corsair flying at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Grumman Wildcat flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Hawker Hurricane flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

DH Rapide flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Bücker Jungmann at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Three Mk V Spitfires and one Hurricane flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Three Mk V Spitfires and one Hurricane flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Three Spitfires flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire flying at Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Mk 1 Hurricane in the skies above IWM Duxford at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown

Mk 1 Hurricane in the skies above IWM Duxford at the Duxford Flying Finale. - Credit: Gary Brown







