Gather with neighbours for doorstep Christmas carols

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 November 2020

Doorstep Carols are coming to Royston to help spread Christmas cheer despite social distancing. Picture: Doorstep Carols

Christmas cheer is coming to Royston with neighbours invited to join together for doorstep carols.

Royston Heath Cllr Carol Stanier is backing the national Doorstep Carols initiative, which began in Shropshire and is expanding to other areas.

Anyone who wishes to take part can go to https://www.doorstepcarols.co.uk/ and print off lyrics, or music for those who play instruments.

Then at 6pm on Wednesday, December 16 tune in to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire (96.0 FM) to hear the carols live, and sing or play along.

Neighbours are encouraged to join in and sing together in the street, while remaining socially distanced.

Cllr Stanier said: ”2020 has been a hard year for all of us but through the great community we have in Royston, many of us have got to know our neighbours better. “I thought this would be a lovely way to celebrate this special time of year and also do something together with our neighbours.”

